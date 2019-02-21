Photo: Summit Entertainment

It was only recently that the CW confirmed it was picking up its TV adaptation of the 1987 classic for a pilot, but the network has already tapped a few stars—and an intriguing director who knows a thing or two about filming vampires.



Deadline reports that Catherine Hardwicke—the director best known among nerdier circles for helming the first movie in the Twilight saga—to direct the pilot for The Lost Boys series. As well as Hardwicke joining the project, the CW also confirmed several main members of the cast. Teen Wolf’s Michael Posey and Kiele Sanchez will play son and mother Michael and Lucy Emerson, who find themselves moving to Santa Carla after Lucy’s husband passes away along with Michael’s brother Sam. The town doesn’t just give them an opportunity to move on from their loss, however—as Michael and Sam suddenly find themselves drawn into the seedy, ever-youthful underworld of Santa Clara’s secretive vampire community.

Posey and Sanchez will be joined in the pilot by Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro, who will play Michael’s gateway into the vampiric world in the form of David and Stella (a version of Star, played by Jami Gertz in the original movie), respectively. Stella is a boardwalk concession stand worker who strikes up a friendship with Michael, but hides her own secret—her boyfriend David, is actually a vampire, wildly in love with his human partner and under Stella’s thumb.

We’ll bring you more on the long-in-the-works Lost Boys show as we learn it.

