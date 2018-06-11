Image: Warner Bros.

It’s been a while since the Looney Tunes have actually starred in a good old-fashioned TV show about their madcap antics, but Warner Bros. has a plan to change that in 2019.

Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced Looney Tunes Cartoons, an upcoming series of animated shorts focused on the classic Looney Tunes in a series of traditional slapstick-driven stories. Rather than producing a typical season of television, though, Warner is going for something a little more experimental.

Looney Tunes Cartoons will consist of multiple shorts ranging from one to six minutes that are all written and illustrated by different artists, giving each a distinct style. While Warner didn’t specify exactly how many “episodes” to expect, the first season will be made up of 1,000 minutes of animation set to be broadcast both on television and on the internet in various forms.

In a press release about the project, Warner Bros. Animation head Sam Register explained how he envisions the series as a modern way to capitalize on the Looney Tunes’ worldwide brand recognition:

“Looney Tunes Cartoons places these characters into the hands of some of the best artists in the business and into an animated shorts format that will remind many of the time when they first fell in love with Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the rest of the gang.”

Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen are lending their voices to Looney Tunes Cartoons, so a number of the series’ characters are definitely going to sound familiar. What’ll really be interesting to see is whether the show’s nontraditional format ends up making it a lasting success.