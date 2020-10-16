The Long-Rumored Last Starfighter Sequel Is Still in the Works

We could still be ready to take flight. Illustration : Matt Allsopp

Neve Campbell is excited to be bloodsoaked for Scream 5. Netflix picks up vampire romance First Kill. The not-so-teen Titans are ready for action. Plus, Supernatural barrels towards its endgame, what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery, and The Simpsons’ annual spooktacular takes on 2020. Spoilers now!



The Last Starfighter 2

In a recent interview with Moviehole, screenwriter Jonathan Betuel revealed he and co-writer Gary Whitta are still hard at work on a sequel to 1984's The Last Starfighter.

It looks like we’ll be making the deal to get it going. Gary’s a gifted collaborator, we’ll be writing the script together but it’s taken a long time. I had to go through a process that took years to recapture the rights, but that was recently completed and although nothing is ever clear sailing, it looks like we have a really good opportunity now. So I’m really looking forward to taking it up.

Scream 5

Appearing as a guest on The Talk, Neve Campbell stated she’s “excited” to once again be “covered in blood” for Scream 5.

Oh you guys, I’m 47 and I’m going to be covered in blood. I’m excited to get back to it. I’m excited to see Courtney (Cox) and David (Arquette). I’m excited to see this young new cast. I’m excited to work with these new directors. I had been apprehensive because our incredible director, Wes Craven, passed away and I wasn’t sure about doing a film without him. But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter, saying they’ve become directors and love film because of these films and because of Wes. And they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So, I was really happy to hear that.

Ammonite

We also have a new trailer for Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet as the legendary fossil hunter Mary Anning.

First Kill

Emma Roberts’ production company is now developing First Kill, an eight-episode series based on a short story by Victoria Schwab for Netflix. The story follows Juliette, “a teenage vampire who’s out to make her first kill. She sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope, unaware that her target is a vampire hunter who comes from a family of celebrated slayers. They each discover that the other won’t be easy to kill, and far too easy to fall for.” [Spoiler TV]

Titans

Filming has officially begun on the third season of Titans.

House of the Dragon



Redanian Intelligence reports the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series will film primarily at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England.

Locke & Key

According to the official Writers Guild of America website, Locke & Key has been renewed for a third season at Netflix. [Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

The Supernatural gang set a plan in motion in the synopsis for “Despair, ” airing November 5.

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1518). Original airdate 11/5/2020.

Pandora

Ralen gets mixed up with an intergalactic fight club in the synopsis for “On a Night Like This, ” the November 1 episode of Pandora.

BATTLE TO THE DEATH - Xander (Oliver Dench) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) set out to save Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), who has gotten caught up in the high stakes world of an intergalactic fight club. Meanwhile, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is on a mission for Osborn (Noah Huntley) to acquire intel from a beautiful Sumi princess who is about to get married, but finds herself falling for Jax. Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brea Grant directed the story by Steve Kriozere and teleplay by Susan Estelle Jansen & Mark A. Altman (#205). Original airdate 11/1/2020.

The Outpost

A fight in the Throne Room ends in death in the synopsis for “Under Yavalla’s Control, ” the November 5 episode of The Outpost.

A THREAT TO THE MISSION - Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the Outpost with an army - and a secret. Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers and a fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander of the Outpost. Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jaye Griffiths, and Imogen Waterhouse also star. The episode was written by Laura Whang and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#3A05). Original airdate 11/5/2020.

Treehouse of Horror XXXI

The Simpsons take on the horrors of 2020— and, uh, Toy Story—in the trailer for this week’s Halloween episode, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI. ”

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, cats, crashes, and cool museums in a new “this season on...” trailer for Star Trek: Discovery.

