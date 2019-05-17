Photo: Universal

If you traveled back in time to 2012, you could read news about a musical adaptation of Back to the Future being in the works. In 2014, there were rumors that you’d be able to see it in 2015. Now, it seems, if you travel just a year into the future, a musical based on the iconic film will finally be coming to the stage.

According to Playbill, the Back to the Future musical will have its world premiere February 20, 2020 at the Manchester Opera House in the United Kingdom. There it’ll remain through May 17 before heading to a not-yet-named theater in London’s West End. No U.S. engagements have been announced.

“Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right,” said Bob Gale, the franchise’s co-creator and writer of the musical’s book. “Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we’re certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, ‘your kids are gonna love it’—and so will you and your parents.”

Actor Olly Dobson will play Marty (Doc Brown has yet to be revealed). Songs such as “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode” will be prominently featured, as will Alan Silvestri’s movie score, along with new songs written just for the production.

In a world where you can see musicals based on Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Pretty Woman, and King Kong right now, why not Back to the Future? If it captures even a hint of the movie’s perfection, it could be a massive hit.

