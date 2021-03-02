The Long History of Godzilla's Cinematic Looks

Godzilla (2014)

Screenshot : Legendary

We had plenty of thicc Godzillas before the Big G’s second Western reboot, but Legendary’s take on Godzilla is thicc. Much more hunched than most Godzillas, this brute of a Kaiju has a flattened, reptilian head, a large snout, and some mean, sharp dorsal fins. Combined with a stockier neck and the aforementioned bulk, it was no wonder fans were shocked at his girth—but for as little as we got to see him in Gareth Edward’s movie, the design has become a monster hit.

