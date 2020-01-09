The Long-Awaited Flash Movie Might Be Based on Flashpoint After All

The Flash can seemingly never escape Flashpoint. Image : Andy Kubert ( DC Comics )

Another mystery face joins Matrix 4. DC Entertainment’s Gotham City Sirens isn’t happening any time soon, but Bright 2 might, according to David Ayer. Even more Star Trek: Discovery is on the way. Plus, Jordan Vogt-Roberts is working on a new monster movie, what’s to come on Doctor Who, and a look at Netflix’s take on the IDW comic October Faction. Spoilers now!



The Matrix 4

Sense8's Max Riemelt (Wolfgang! ) is the latest actor to join The Matrix 4 in a currently undisclosed role.

Black Glasses

According to a new report from Dark Universe Horror DB, Asia Argento is attached to star in Black Glasses, a brand-new giallo film from director Dario Argento entering production later this year.

Untitled Monster Movie

THR reports Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo’s Outlier Society banner will produce a currently untitled monster movie from Boondocks writer Rodney Barnes and Kong: Skull Island director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts. No details on the story are available at this time.

The Howling

Meanwhile, That Hashtag Show has word It director Andy Muschietti will direct a remake of Joe Dante’s werewolf movie, The Howling, for Netflix.

The Flash

In conversation with That Hashtag Show, Muchietti also confirmed the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller will still indeed be an adaptation of the infamous Flashpoint story arc, only “[a] different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”

Guns Akimbo

Bloody-Disgusting reports the upcoming action-comedy, Guns Akimbo, starring Samara Weaving and Daniel Radcliffe as contestants in a death match live-streamed to the internet opens in select theaters this February 28.

Gotham City Sirens

During a recent panel at the Television Critics Association, David Ayer confirmed the rumored Gotham City Sirens movie is currently “on pause.” [/Film]

Bright 2

However, Ayer stated that a sequel to Netflix’s Bright is “still in development. ”

We’re working on it so hopefully we’ll be able to mount that up soon. It’s a great opportunity for all of us to explore the world more. I think people felt like there was a lot of doorways to explore. People were like, ‘Tell us about the dragon. Tell us about this, the history.’ So it’s a very rich world and I think we’re going to drill down some more.

[/Film]

Vlad the Impaler

Seven warriors are recruited to assassinate Vlad Tepes in the trailer for Vlad the Impaler, which includes a battle scene with no less than four exploding haystacks.





Star Trek: Discovery

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, a fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is currently “in active development.”

Into the Dark

Deadline reports Britt Baron, Anna Lore, Benedict Samuel, and Anna Akana will star in “My Valentine, ” this year’s Valentine’s Day episode of Into the Dark from director Maggie Levin. The story is said to concern “a pop singer whose songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the emotional abuses of the past…until things turn violent.”

Doctor Who

Doctor Who Online has synopses for the fourth, fifth and sixth episodes of season twelve straight from the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine.

12.4: Nikola Tesla’s Night Of Terror Written by: Nina Metivier. Directed by: Nida Manzoor. Synopsis:

The time: the earliest years of the 20th century. The place: New York City. Inventor Nikola Tesla is at war with his rival Thomas Edison. However, there’s an even greater threat in their midst…

12.5: Fugitive Of The Judoon Written by: Vinay Patel. Directed by: Nida Manzoor. Synopsis: Stomping their way into present-day Gloucester, the Judoon are on the hunt for someone on the run. Who is this fugitive? And why are these alien mercenaries after them?

12.6: Praxeus Written by: Pete McTighe. Directed by: Jamie Magnus Stone. Synopsis:

The Doctor and her friends split up to investigate multiple mysteries across planet Earth. What they find will threaten all of humanity…

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

There’s a new poster for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s third season. We’ll have the new trailer for you shortly...

Evil

TV Line has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s return episode of Evil, but you’ll have to Click through to have a look. Spoiler alert: David’s okay!

October Faction



Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for October Faction, a new series based on Steve Niles’ and Damien Worm’s IDW comic book about a pair of monster-hunting twins.

