Jon Favreau took to his Instagram Wednesday night to reveal the name and plot synopsis of the first live-action Star Wars TV show coming to Disney’s untitled streaming service.

It’s called The Mandalorian.

In case that embed isn’t working, here’s what it says:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far rom the authority of the New Republic....

Now, if you’ve been following rumors and speculation surrounding Favreau’s show, you probably aren’t all that surprised by this. The prevailing thought about the show was that it was about Mandalorians. Plus, Favreau himself revealed this is when the show would be set. But, any time we get actual official confirmation from something Star Wars, it’s nice to finally put all rumors to bed.

The show began filming in recent days so it makes sense that Favreau would finally come out with this info. But now that we have it, a million more questions arise. Who is this lone, Mandalorian gunfighter? Does this person know the Fett’s mentioned? What about Sabine Wren? Another prominent Mandalorian who has a pretty significant mission of her own in this exact time period. And, of course, what exactly is this Mandalorian doing in a galaxy far, far, away

We don’t have answers to any of those questions but damned if it isn’t exciting to ask them.

We’ll have much, much more on The Mandalorian (ahh! new Star Wars title!) as soon as it’s dug up.