Kevin Smith teases not one, not two, but a trio of Batmen actors in the Jay & Silent Bob reboot. Quentin Tarantino promises his Star Trek film is basically Pulp Fiction with phasers. Snoopy is heading to space for Apple TV+. Plus, Arrow and Supergirl promote some regulars, behind the scenes on the bonkers Cats movie, and a tiny Snowpiercer tease.



The Little Mermaid

According to Deadline, No Country for Old Men’s Javier Bardem is Disney’s top choice to play King Triton in the live-action Little Mermaid, and has entered talks for the role.

Fear Street Trilogy

Variety has word Ryan Simpkins (Ladyworld) has joined the cast of the second Fear Street movie. It is set at a summer camp in 1978. No details on her character are available at this time.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Though he refused to elaborate, Kevin Smith revealed to Entertainment Weekly three different Batman actors will make an appearance in his Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Three different Batmans in the movie, which is kind of amazing.

Kevin Smith also recently shared the film’s first poster on Instagram.

The Batman

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, actress Vanessa Kirby denied recent rumors she’s been cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, though added “it would be a dream” come true.

I don’t know anything about it. Are you kidding?! I would love to be Catwoman. Oh my god, it would be a dream. Oh my god, are you kidding? I have to do lots of squats. I mean, literally, lots of squats.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

In a new interview with Deadline, Quentin Tarantino described his Star Trek movie as “Pulp Fiction in space.”

I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff. One of the comments he said, he’s like “Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.” Yes, it is! [laughs hard]. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space. That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this sh*t in it, ever. There’s no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that’s why we want to make it. It’s, at the very least, unique in that regard.

Happy Death Day 3

Director Christopher Landon has confirmed there are no plans for a third film in the Happy Death Day series, unless “Netflix wants to pony-up and finish this trilogy.”

It: Chapter 2

Coming Soon has a teaser poster for the second half of Stephen King’s It.

Cats

Universal has released a behind-the-scenes look at Cats ahead of the trailer coming this Friday.

Hobbs & Shaw

Idris Elba does a Mega Man-style slide onto a moving motorcycle in a new clip from Hobbs & Shaw.

Elsewhere, two featurettes discuss David Leitch’s direction and the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Supergirl

TV Line reports Andrea Brooks (who plays Eve Teschmacher) has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season of Supergirl.

Arrow

Meanwhile, actor Ben Lewis (who plays William Clayton-Queen) has also been promoted to series regular for Arrow’s final season. [TV Line]

Legends of Tomorrow

Better still, production has officially begun of the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow.

The Walking Dead

Michonne fights zombies with a katana, as she has been known to do, in Entertainment Weekly’s first official image from season ten.

Snowpiercer

TNT has released an eight-second teaser for the Snowpiercer TV series.

Snoopy in Space



Snoopy, Woodstock and the Peanuts kids are chosen by NASA for “an elite mission into space” in the trailer for the new Apple TV+ series, Snoopy in Space.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Finally, Chris Meloni comes to Gilead to make everyone uncomfortable in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

