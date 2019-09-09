Photo: A24

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Ocean madness is no excuse for ocean rudeness, fellas. The mystery of Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse continues to grow in the latest and perhaps creepiest trailer, but Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are busy squaring off in a crushing battle of wits.

In the latest trailer for Eggers’ anticipated follow-up to The Witch, a pair of lighthouse keepers find themselves growing to distrust, despise, and obsess over each other during their four-week tenure. There’s Thomas Wake (Dafoe), the older, more experienced, and creepy-as-heck lighthouse keeper, who’s joined by first-timer Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson), who’s presented as our young hero but comes into the story with a secret of his own.

Reviews out of the Toronto International Film Festival and Cannes continue to grow the film’s reputation as a horrifying look at isolation and madness, praising Pattinson and Dafoe for holding down the film as a formidable pair. There’s also a one-eyed seagull that fucks with Ephraim a bunch, which sounds hilarious. After all: Bats hate seagulls.

Advertisement

The Lighthouse comes out on October 18.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.