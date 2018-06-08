Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You might remember Brent Waller as the original creator of the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters set that Lego put into production a few years ago. Sadly, there’s little chance the toymaker will do the same for Waller’s latest creation: a six-foot-tall recreation of the Wayne Manor and the Batcave, that he estimates was assembled from over 100,000 bricks.



Waller’s been working on this towering masterpiece for a while now, first revealing the subterranean levels on Twitter late last year, which include a carousel of the coolest Batmobiles in the Dark Knight’s history. But evil never sleeps, and this Lego Batman has continued to expand his digs, adding a gothic-styled manor at ground level where he can hang out as Bruce Wayne.

Waller has incorporated elements from the Batman movies, TV shows, comic books, and even the Lego movies. The video above provides an amazing tour of all the details and secrets hidden in this creation, but you’ll also want to do yourself a favor and visit Waller’s Flickr page for more detailed images of what’s hiding inside.

