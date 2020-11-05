We come from the future
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Is a Force for Festive Joy

James Whitbrook
Rey and Vader jump through time to find a very cute little baby.
Image: Lucasfilm
Rey must face the ghosts of Star Wars past, to save Life Day for the galaxy’s future! We’re in love, and not just because Poe Dameron’s in a Christmas sweater.

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first full trailer for the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, streaming later this month on Disney+. Set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the episode will see Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, and the rest of the galaxy come together to celebrate a hard-won Life Day after their defeat of the Final Order.

But Lego turkeys aside, when Rey discovers a secret Jedi temple that houses a mysterious key to the past, she finds herself on a journey throughout the Skywalker saga to safeguard time from her crazy ol’ grandad again.

What follows is a perfect mishmash of Christmas cheer and time travel silliness, as Rey, Vader, the Emperor, and a cavalcade of other Star Wars heroes and villains are catapulted across the timelines, leading to everything from awkward parentage confrontations, more duplicates than you could shake a Grand Army of the Republic at, and, of course, Baby Yoda.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special begins streaming on Disney+ from November 17.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

chancejohnt
ChanceJohnT

I see Admiral Ackbar and immediately hear Gonzo reading a Christmas Carol:

“And to Tiny Time—WHO DID NOT DIE—He was a second father.”