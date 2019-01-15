Image: Warner Bros

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a movie reboot (again). There’s more rumors about who could be the villains of The Batman and Detective Pikachu. Get a look at Men In Black: International’s intergalactic agents. Plus, new Supergirl pictures, and what’s to come from the Roswell reboot. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Flickering Myth has confirmed Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, and Jason Momoa will reprise their roles as Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Aquaman, respectively, in the medium of Lego minifigures.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Speaking with Variety, Platinum Dunes’ Andrew Form and Brad Fuller (who produced the previous two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action films) revealed they’re now producing a brand-new TMNT reboot. According to Form, production begins “by the end of the year.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

In a separate interview with Variety, directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman mentioned the Into the Spider-Verse sequel will be set two years after the first film...

Advertisement

But don’t get your hopes up about that—because Rothman later clarified that he’d been making a joke.

Advertisement

The Batman

We Got This Covered alleges The Penguin will indeed be “one of the main antagonists” in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Advertisement

Detective Pikachu

We Got This Covered also has word Detective Pikachu establishes the iconic psychic pokémon Mewtwo as its main threat, until “a human villain” who “wants to control Mewtwo” is revealed “in an interesting twist.”

Advertisement

Blue Beetle

Meanwhile, GeeksWorldWide “has been informed by multiple reliable sources” that Booster Gold will have “small role” in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie.

Advertisement

Men in Black: International

Entertainment Weekly has three new photos showcasing the film’s alien MiB agents, including a character encrusted with dripping, fungal growths, and a pair possibly inspired by the fourth season of animated series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shazam!

Director David F. Sandberg shared one of the film’s tie-in action figures on Instagram.

Advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel

Coming Soon has a new international poster.

Advertisement

What Men Want

Taraji P. Henson can hear men’s thoughts in a new clip from the semi-sequel to 2000's What Women Want.

The Twilight Zone

The Wrap reports Lucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White, and Jonathan Whiteshell will co-star in the recently announced episode starring DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams. We’ve got a fresh roundup of all the info we know on the upcoming show here by the way!

Advertisement





The Villainess

According to Deadline, Robert Kirkman’s production company Skybound Entertainment is now developing a TV series based on the 2017 South Korean assassin film, The Villainess. Watch the original film’s trailer, here.

Advertisement

Thirteen

Amazon Studios is also developing a television series titled Thirteen, based (confusingly) on Mike Oeming and Dan Berman’s Image Comics graphic novel, Six. According to Deadline, the series concerns “a cold-blooded alien agent who comes to Earth to track down and bring back 12 alien defectors. As a result of her actions, she starts to experience the same thing that infected the others – human emotion.” Stefan Jaworski is attached to write the pilot, with Michael Dinner (Justified), set to direct.

Advertisement

Supergirl

TV Line has photos from Supergirl’s January 27 episode, “Blood Memory.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

Michael Trevino and Tyler Blackburn discuss their characters in two new featurettes from the CW.

Deadly Class

Finally, enjoy a set tour of Syfy’s Deadly Class hosted by Luke Tennie.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.