The Legend of Korra Brings Balance to Netflix Next Month

The spirit world, the physical world, and the streaming world: Korra will bring harmony to them all when she lands on Netflix in August, joining Aang before her.

Netflix has just announced that, after recently acquiring streaming access to Avatar: The Last Airbender, the platform will now play host to its spinoff/continuation series, The Legend of Korra, with all four seasons coming to the U.S. on August 14.

The Legend of Korra is set decades after the events of Avatar, when Aang’s successor to the Avatar line, a teenage girl from the southern water tribes named Korra, ventures to the capital city nation that Aang and helped found after bringing peace to the myriad elemental kingdoms of the world. Using her abilities as the Avatar, Korra finds new friends, new enemies, and a very cool magical sport to play. Also, fire ferrets. Which are adorable.

If you need a refresher on just how to get into the show, you can check out our watch guide here!

