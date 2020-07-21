We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

The Legend of Korra Brings Balance to Netflix Next Month

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Legend of Korra
Legend of KorraAvatar: The Last AirbenderNetflixStreamingNickelodeonAnimation
10
Save
Welcome to Republic City, Netflix subscribers.
Welcome to Republic City, Netflix subscribers.
Image: Nickelodeon

The spirit world, the physical world, and the streaming world: Korra will bring harmony to them all when she lands on Netflix in August, joining Aang before her.

Advertisement

Netflix has just announced that, after recently acquiring streaming access to Avatar: The Last Airbender, the platform will now play host to its spinoff/continuation series, The Legend of Korra, with all four seasons coming to the U.S. on August 14.

Advertisement

The Legend of Korra is set decades after the events of Avatar, when Aang’s successor to the Avatar line, a teenage girl from the southern water tribes named Korra, ventures to the capital city nation that Aang and helped found after bringing peace to the myriad elemental kingdoms of the world. Using her abilities as the Avatar, Korra finds new friends, new enemies, and a very cool magical sport to play. Also, fire ferrets. Which are adorable.

If you need a refresher on just how to get into the show, you can check out our watch guide here!

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

McMansions Will Doom Us All

AMD Launches Its Most Aggressive Attack on Intel Yet, But PC Builders Could Be Left in the Cold

Avengers: Endgame Did Agents of SHIELD's Final Season a Huge Favor

Yes, You Should Still Change Your DNS Settings for Better Internet