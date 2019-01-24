Image: Netflix

Despite what people like Charles Xavier might tell you, being recruited as a child to become a globe-trotting superhero who fights epic, life-changing wars is a surefire way to ensure that you’re stuck in therapy for the bulk of your adult life, should you survive your upbringing. This is something the heroes of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy know to be true.



The latest trailer for the live-action series spells these facts out plainly, showing us various points in the Hargreeves siblings’ lives after they were adopted by their father specifically because of the abnormalities of their births and their incredible superpowers. They’re all greater than regular humans, but they’re hamstrung by the same kinds of all-too-familiar idiosyncrasies that come from growing up in a house full of weirdoes like yourself who all need more specialized attention and care than your guardians can provide.

And so, the Hargreeves do what any sensible, whimsical family of misfits would do after a lifetime of being the most visible people in the world—they turn inward and become a bunch of weirdos, who only come back into the public eye when it becomes clear that they’re the only people capable of preventing the oncoming apocalypse.

Netflix’s Umbrella Academy begins streaming on February 15.

