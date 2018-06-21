In the world of Star Wars rumors, “you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy,” and the latest is a doozy.

Making Star Wars reports that, much like a recent rumor said, an upcoming Star Wars standalone film has been put on hold. However, the site doesn’t believe the film in question is either the Boba Fett or the Obi-Wan movie. According to its reporting, the movie canceled was a Mos Eisley Spaceport movie, a completely separate Star Wars Story from anything we’ve heard about before.

Now, when it comes to Star Wars rumors, it’s always important to take things with a grain of salt. Sometimes many grains of salt. Everyone wants to post them, but very few are properly vetted, and it’s easy to just make them up. But in a world of scum and villainy, Making Star Wars is one of the best sources out there we’ve come to know, which is why we’re giving this particular rumor a bit more consideration.

According to the site, Pinewood Studios (where all the recent Star Wars films have been shot) had time scheduled after Episode IX for another Star Wars movie, which multiple employees of Pinewood believed was about Mos Eisley. However, that block of time was recently taken off the Pinewood schedule—which, Making Star Wars believes, is what led to the recent report of Star Wars Story films in general being put on hold. A report, by the way, that Lucasfilm sister company ABC News denied today.

Lucasfilm rarely, if ever, comments on rumors—but, just in case, io9 contacted the company for comment and will update if there’s a response.

It would be surprising for a whole movie to slip past the curious whispers of film reporters everywhere, but if any companies could do it, it’s Disney and Lucasfilm. Also, you may be thinking that Mos Eisley doesn’t really sound like a movie; more likely, it feels fitting for a TV show. Well, according to Making Star Wars, that wasn’t the case. Jon Favreau’s TV show, set after Return of the Jedi, is still on the way and is not about Mos Eisley.

If a Mos Eisley movie was going to be made at some point, now it is apparently not. And just like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan’s films, if plans for it actually existed at one time, it was never officially announced. The whole thing reminds us of the case of the tree falling in the forest. If a movie that was never announced is canceled, was it even really canceled?

As usual, the drama behind the scenes in the Star Wars universe remains nearly as compelling as the drama on screen. io9 will have more on all things Star Wars for you tomorrow.

[Making Star Wars]