Image: Sony

Spider-Man has one of the most impressive rogues’ galleries in comic book history--but despite what you might have read, J. Jonah Jameson is hands-down the most formidable adversary the webhead’s got.

Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man game for the PS4 will find Spidey facing off against a new incarnation of the Sinister Six as they try to take over New York City, but the latest trailer makes clear that Jameson is also going to be a rather major thorn in the hero’s side. Even though he’s presumably already saved the city multiple times before the game’s beginning, Jameson’s still hellbent on dragging Peter’s heroic name through the mud.

What’s really impressive about the trailer is just how much detail has seemingly gone into making the game’s take on NYC gel with the real thing.

We’re still a little ways out from the game’s September 7 launch, which means you’ve got more than enough time to get even more hype about what’s looking like one of the best Spidey adventures in a long while.