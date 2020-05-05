The Latest Snowpiercer Trailer Shows Limbs Freezing and Revolutions Beginning

Tony-winning Hamilton star Daveed Diggs knows a thing or two about battles. Photo : TNT

Seven years have passed since Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho gave the world an unforgettable vision of the future called Snowpiercer. Next week, the TV version of that movie finally makes it to audiences— a nd it also takes place seven years after an important event.

In Snowpiercer, it’ s been seven years since the Earth froze over. Now, in sub- 100 degree cold, a train circles the globe, keeping the people on it alive. The passengers are segregated on the train by c lass, but the folks at the back of the train aren’t having it anymore and a revolution begins. That was the plot of the 2013 movie with Chris Evans, and it carries over for the show, which stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly. A few trailers have been released already, but this new one, via Entertainment Weekly, is the best yet, teasing a large- scale show that’s sure to blend social issues with intense action.



The previous trailer concentrated more on the world-building of the show while this one is more about its scope and set pieces. Blending all of that into a weekly show certainly has the potential for something very cool. It also doesn’t hurt that a show about a global disaster is debuting during...a global disaster. People may just see this heightened version of our reality as a satisfying brand of escapism. As long as they keep their limbs inside.

Snowpiercer comes to TNT on May 17.

