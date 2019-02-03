Image: Pixar

The last Toy Story may have ended with Andy’s favorite toys getting a new, loving home, but the latest peek at Toy Story 4 shows the next adventure may be a lot bigger than Bonnie’s backyard.



Disney debuted a sneak peek at Pixar’s Toy Story 4 during the Super Bowl today. Previously teased on Twitter by carnival stuffed animals Bunny (Jordan Peele) and Ducky (Keegan Michael-Key), the latest look at the film gives us a bit more of Peele and Key’s characters, as well as the carnival Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen), and the newly-returned Bo Peep (Annie Potts) will be visiting.

Or, at least in Buzz’s case, be involuntary participating in as a prize!

Toy Story 4 comes out June 21. In the meantime, you can check out Woody, Buzz, and all his friends in the magnanimously confusing Kingdom Hearts 3. Because who doesn’t love Disney with a side of Final Fantasy-esque melodrama? Nobody, that’s who.



