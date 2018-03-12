Photo: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.’ Rampage, like the video game it’s based on, is about three genetically-modified animals that...go on a rampage and destroy a bunch of stuff. In other words, the story it’s telling isn’t exactly going to be plot driven.

Normally, studios go out of their way to obfuscate the fact that their movies aren’t exactly Prestige Cinema™, but the latest trailer for Rampage pivots and tells you exactly what you’re going to the theater to see: the Rock running around with monsters and looking cool. It’s light in the way of any new details, but it’s refreshing to see a movie based on a video game that doesn’t at all take itself too, too seriously.

We know the Rock’s going to save the day (probably by charming the monsters into submission or some such) but whether the actor’s star quality can turn Rampage into a box office success is still up in the air.

Rampage hits theaters April 13.