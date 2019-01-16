Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Netflix (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Frank Castle thought he was out of the game, but a dangerous new threat has drawn him back in. The latest look at Netflix’s next (and possibly final) season of The Punisher centers around Frank’s reluctance to get back into the fight...but unfortunately, this one is too personal for him to stay out.



We had our first big trailer not too long ago but this latest offers some new clips.

The sophomore season of The Punisher focuses on Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) complicated and tragic relationship with Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), who we’ve seen slowly morphing into the villain Jigsaw. This latest teaser dives further into that growing divide, showing how far Frank is willing to go as the Punisher to stop a man he once called his friend.

Advertisement

As stated in our review, The Punisher’s second season isn’t necessarily better or worse than the predecessor, but it does take the series in a different direction. Time will tell whether The Punisher follows Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist in getting canceled by Netflix.

The Punisher returns to Netflix on January 18.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.