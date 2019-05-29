Image: FX (YouTube)

David had a dad. He was probably a mutant...or a Targaryen prince who was killed by melted gold. The latest teaser for FX’s Legion formally introduces us to Charles Xavier, played by Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd, and dives further into the “wrongs” David is trying to fix from his past.



This new teaser (as reported by Entertainment Weekly, and a link to the tweet in case you can’t view it on YouTube) shows David Haller (Dan Stevens) diving into the events that led him to where he is today. For most of his life, David’s body was possessed by Amahl Farouk, largely thanks to events in his father’s past. His dad just so happens to be Charles Xavier, the founder and leader of the X-Men, and one of the most powerful mutants there is.

Advertisement

Legion has largely steered clear of the larger X-Men canon—with the exception of a few nods and Easter eggs—but as the series enters its third and final season, it’s diving into David’s connection to the larger mythos. And that includes the building of Cerebro, which we caught a glimpse of in the last trailer.

Following David’s turn to the dark side at the end of season two, much of this season is going to involve time travel, with David serving as a sort-of mutant cult leader while working to stop his former team from killing him. Is David also going to travel back in time to meet his father, or perhaps even try and stop himself from getting possessed by the Shadow King in the first place? We’ll find out when Legion returns for its final season on June 24.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.