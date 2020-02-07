The Latest Invisible Man Trailer Is Intense as Hell

Attics are just scary. Period. Photo : Universal

You know a trailer is good when halfway through watching it you think, “Maybe I should turn this off.” That was the thought I had watching the latest, and probably final, trailer for The Invisible Man, the new film by Saw and Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell that’s based on the classic Universal Monster.

As you probably know by now, this Invisible Man is about a woman (played by Elisabeth Moss) who leaves an abusive relationship, only to find that her ex can now turn himself invisible, and continues to stalk and abuse her. It’s a fucked up situation for so many reasons, and the latest trailer shows a few more ways that it manifests itself in the film. Check it out.

Now, being as this trailer comes out mere weeks before the film’s February 28 release, you’d be justified in thinking it reveals a little more than some people will like. That paint scene, for example, is genius and would have been a nice surprise. However, seeing something like that in this trailer made me want to see this movie even more. So here’s a case of the spoilers not meaning much because they did the job. They made me more interested in the film.

Besides Moss, The Invisible Man co-stars Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Harriet Dyer, as well as Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the titular character. It opens February 28.

