Image: Dreamworks (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Hiccup and Toothless. The stars of the How To Train Your Dragon series are a package deal. They fit together like, well, you can’t even make a simile because they literally fit together. However, the latest trailer for How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World also comes with a horrifying truth: their story might be coming to an end.

The newest look at How To Train Your Dragon 3 returns us to the village of Berk, now a viking-dragon utopia ruled by its new chief, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel). As Hiccup, Astrid (America Ferrera), and the other citizens of Berk work tirelessly to free dragons from the clutches of those who fear them, a new threat arrives that could destroy everything they’ve worked for. The group chooses to go underground—into the titular “hidden world” of dragons—to keep their scaly loved ones safe.

A big focus of the film will be on Toothless meeting his potential mate, a “Light Fury” who has the ability to heat her scales, giving her the illusion of invisibility. However, an even bigger focus is on the changing relationship between Hiccup and Toothless, as it looks like he’s emerging as a leader of the hidden dragon world. A major theme of the story is letting go, and that’s going to have a ripple effect across the entire HTTYD saga. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Dean DeBlois indicated that this film will end Hiccup’s trilogy—and possibly all of the saga’s television spinoffs.

Advertisement

“So much of Hiccup’s identity, as a leader and an adult, is because of his relationship with Toothless. But if Toothless is not there, who is Hiccup?” DeBlois said. “You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’”

I do appreciate how, so far, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting the standard “guy gets jealous because his bro found a girlfriend” trope. But that remains to be seen. I’m hoping the film is about Hiccup being supportive of his dearest friend, and learning to let go. Given how often this series has defied tropes and expectations, I’m feeling optimistic. And also sad as hell.

I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think I’m ready for this. How To Train Your Dragon 2 was the first non-Disney or Pixar animated film to make me cry in years. I have a feeling How To Train Your Dragon 3 is going to absolutely wreck me.

Advertisement

How To Train Your Dragon 3 comes out February 22, 2019.