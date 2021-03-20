The Latest Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Teases a Very Special Guest Star

I C U Screenshot : YouTube

We already knew that Mechagodzilla would be popping up in Godzilla vs. Kong—check him out in toy form—but the latest teaser hyping the movie’s March 31 bow on HBO Max gives us a glimmer of his robotically glowing orbs...via his archrival Godzilla’s giant peeper. Feast your own eyes and see for yourself:

Neon, underwater battles, lots of monstrous snarling and bellowing, some shots of worried-looking human characters we can’t really be bothered to care about, and...yep, there it is, captured with a lingering pause to make sure we don’t miss it. That arrival should make things interesting for the two “alpha titans” who’ve already got their names in the movie title.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theaters and on HBO Max starting March 31.

