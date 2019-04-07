Image: HBO

Like, wow, these people clean up nice.

In actuality just a quick glimpse at the stars of Game of Thrones at the recent world premiere of the final season, “Glamstone” is still, somehow, managing to get us hyped for the last season. In part because everyone just looks fabulous and very happy to be there. Gwendolyn Christie’s fire dress is, well, fire, and Kristian Nairn cleans up real, real nice.

When these people finish their television show, they should really have a fashion show. The Westeros Gala would be a regal, stunning event, and hopefully no one would die.

Advertisement

But, seriously, Gwendolyn Christie’s dress? I would die for her to sit on the fashion throne.

Game of Thrones returns in just one week! On April 14th, on HBO.