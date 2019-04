Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Warner Bros.

All together now: Who’s. That. Pokémon!!!

Ryan Reynolds just dropped one of our best looks yet at a bunch of Pok√©mon as they appear in Detective Pikachu‚Äôs realistically-rendered style, embodying that incredible mix of petrifying and adorable. There‚Äôs stalwarts from the past trailers like the titular electric mouse himself, Psyduck, Snubbul, and even Mewtwo‚ÄĒand better looks at blink-and-you‚Äôll miss ‚Äėem Pok√©mon like Pancham and Loudred.

But there‚Äôs also a bunch of new Pok√©mon on display here, from Magikarp to Eevee (so cute!), from Venasaur to Pangoro, to even surprisingly ‚Äúobscure‚ÄĚ Pok√©mon‚ÄĒas in, ones really beyond the nostalgic remembrance of the first generation of 151‚ÄĒlike Purrloin, Torterra, and Sneasel.

Which, frankly, is a great thing. While¬†Detective Pikachu is heavily trafficking in the nostalgia of those original Pok√©mon designs that fans have loved for two decades, part of the beauty of Pok√©mon is how its generational evolution and expansion has united legions of fans across all ages with that innate desire to get out there and catch ‚Äėem all‚ÄĒregardless of whether they started out with Pok√©mon Red and Blue or with Pok√©mon Sun and Moon.

This movie could have very easily just constrained itself to catering to the nostalgia of that initial generation‚ÄĒand it‚Äôs clearly trying to go for nostalgia bait with all the retro pop hits in the trailers. But I‚Äôm glad it‚Äôs chosen to embrace the wider, weirder, and more wonderful world that Pok√©mon has grown into over the years...if only because it means that Ludicolo is still the best Pok√©mon in these trailers, Arceus bless it.

Detective Pikachu hits theaters May 10.

