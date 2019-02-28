Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Fox

One of the big things that Simon Kinberg’s upcoming Dark Phoenix installment needs to get right in order to get out of X-Men: The Last Stand’s shadow is to make its take on Jean Grey’s turn to evil feel like a legitimately world-altering event. The story is, after all, one of the most important part of the X-Men’s history.



The latest Dark Phoenix trailer is blessedly light in the way of plot, but it showcases just what kind of threat Jean’s going to become after the X-Men’s fateful mission into space leaves her forever transformed into the Phoenix. Interestingly, the trailer features a number of moments that seem to echo Brett Ratner’s X-Men: The Last Stand that also attempted to incorporate elements of the Dark Phoenix Saga.

The major difference here is that whatever power that’s within Jean and causing her to become the darkest version of herself is seemingly an extraterrestrial, cosmic energy that channels itself into her, something that makes her a target for Jessica Chastain’s still unnamed character (who may or may not be a member of the Shi’Ar race)

Dark Phoenix hits theaters June 7.

