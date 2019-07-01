Image: Marvel

Travel abroad with Spider-Man: Far From Home. David Harbour is asked about the possibility of a Hellboy reboot sequel. Titans gives us a tease and The Lost Boys TV show gets some movement. Spoilers, onward!

Black Widow

The latest batch of Black Widow set photos show Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh driving a 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring Wagon, leading CBR to opine the film must be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, because “when has an MCU film set in the present day ever showcased anything other than a new (or even not-yet-released) vehicle, usually as part of a deal with an automaker?”

A Nightmare on Elm Street



Speaking with Comic Book, Heather Langenkamp revealed she’s eager to reprise her role as Nancy Thompson in a future Elm Street movie, though it isn’t certain “there’s anyone out there who is as imaginative as Wes Craven” to see it through.

I would really love to reprise Nancy in a way, because I feel that there’s more of that story to be told, certainly, but I don’t know if there’s anyone out there who is as imaginative as Wes Craven, who could figure it out. I just don’t know. I don’t see enough great storylines that would incorporate Nancy in any universe. I just don’t know if that exists, but some brilliant person might be working on something.

Hellboy 2

In a separate interview with Comic Book, David Harbour confirmed there are currently no plans for a sequel to this year’s Hellboy reboot.

I don’t think there’ll be much of a light. There’s a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don’t think it was very well received.

Voyagers

Deadline reports Lionsgate has acquired the rights to Neil Burger’s “Lord of the Flies in space” movie starring Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Chanté Adams, Viveik Kalra, Quintessa Swindell, Archie Madekwe, and Archie Renaux. The story concerns “30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. The mission descends into madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what’s outside the ship or who they’re becoming inside it.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Production on the third Bill & Ted movie officially begins this morning at 9:00AM.

The Lion King

Billy Eichner shared a new international poster for The Lion King on Twitter.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Regal Cinemas have released a batch of vintage travel posters celebrating Far From Home’s European setting.

The Lost Boys

Deadline has word all but two actors from the original Lost Boys pilot—Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro—will be recast for the “reworked” version.

Untitled Liam Hemsworth Series

Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth has signed on to star in a new series for the streaming service, Quibi, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora and producer Phil Abraham. Hemsworth will play the unlikely named Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man desperate to have his pregnant wife financially cared for. This leads Dodge to accept “an offer to participate in a deadly game, where he soon discovers he’s not the hunter, but the prey.”

Titans

Anna Diop gave us a look at new her season two hairdo on Instagram.

Elsewhere, Jericho actor Chella Man posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in what appears to be Titans Tower.

Fear the Walking Dead



Morgan counsels teenagers in the trailer for “The Little Prince,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Preacher

Finally, a quick teaser for the last season of Preacher toys with digital generation loss.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.