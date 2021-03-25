A Last Starfighter sequel might be on the way. Screenshot : Matt Allsopp/YouTube

Fans of The Last Starfighter have long dreamed what a sequel to that movie would be. Today, they find out.

Gary Whitta, writer of The Book of Eli and Rogue One, has been working with Last Starfighter writer Jonathan Betuel on bringing the 1984 classic back to life for years now. Today, he hopped on his Twitch stream to say the film is closer than it’s ever been to fruition . It’s “right on the one-yard line” he said, and he believes it will happen.

To help cross that line, though, Whitta also revealed the sizzle reel he, Betuel, concept artist Matt Allsopp, and composer Chris Tilton collaborated on to give people an idea of the movie they want. Whitta explained, as he’s said before, this wouldn’t be a straight remake of the original movie. It’s a sequel that keeps the original film in canon but passes the torch to a new generation, much like Star Wars: The Force Awakens did.

Here’s the sizzle reel for what they’ve called The Last Starfighters.

The trailer doesn’t tell us much but we do see there’s some new conflict, it goes back to Earth, we assume Alex Rogen is still around, and that he has to recruit some new Starfighters to join him in defending the galaxy. That’s purely speculation though.

Whitta didn’t reveal many actual details, though he did explain how he and Betuel teamed up, how concept artist Matt Allsopp (Rogue One) joined, and the sort of collaboration between original composer Craig Safan and Chris Tilton (Assassin’s Creed), who did the score here by adapting Safan’s original themes. You can listen to that on his Twitch feed.

The Last Starfighter is one of my favorite films ever and seeing it is my first memory as a human. Watching that reel brought back so much nostalgia and hope that one day I’ll finally get to see this movie. What did you think of it?

