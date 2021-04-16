The Last of Us TV Series Recruits an Agents of SHIELD Hero

Joel’s found his brother... this time, on TV! Image : Naughty Dog/Sony

Kevin Feige has an update on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doom Patrol finds itself some teenage ghost detectives. Castlevania returns to tease us with some hints from one of its most beloved entries. Plus, the stars of Supergirl talk about the Phantom Zone. To me, my Spoilers



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Kevin Feige revealed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in its final week of filming on a recent episode of The Undefeated.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Fede Alvarez’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre film has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, and language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Mortal Kombat

Scorpions’ t heme is now available to stream on Youtube.

In the Earth

Parnag Fegg — “the spirit of the woods” — is introduced in a new clip from In The Earth. Check out our interview with director Ben Wheatley here.

The Last of Us

Agent of SHIELD and Terminator star Gabriel Luna has joined the cast of The Last of Us as Tommy, Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) younger brother, “a former soldier who hasn’t lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.” [Deadline]

Doom Patrol

Comic Book reports Ty Tennant (David’s son) and Sebastian Croft have joined the cast of Doom Patrol’s third season as the Dead Boy Detectives—a pair of teenage, ghost detectives introduced in the pages of The Sandman.

Untitled Boys Spinoff

According to Deadline, Reina Hardesty has been cast as one of the leads in the upcoming spinoff of The Boys set at a college for aspiring superheroes. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Let the Right One In

Meanwhile, Anika Noni Rose has joined Showtime’s Let the Right One In pilot as Naomi “a single mom and homicide detective who, with her son Isaiah, lives next door to Mark and Eleanor, and is happy about the kids bonding… until.” [TV Line]

Castlevania

Netflix has released a new poster for the fourth season of Castlevania featuring the Alucard Shield from Symphony of the Night.

Supergirl

Canadagraphs has set photos of David Ramsey directing the twelfth episode of Supergirl’s final season (click over to see them), an episode appearing to introduce a brand-new costumed hero.

Elsewhere, the show’s cast discusses the Phantom Zone in a new featurette.

Legacies

Finally, Dark Josie returns in the trailer for “You Can’t Run From Who You Are” — next week’s episode of Legacies.

