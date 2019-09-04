Image: Netflix

Did you ever run around your neighborhood, imagining there was some kind of alien or zombie invasion, and only you and your friends could stop it and save the world? If the answer is yes, well, you might get a kick out of a new Netflix show called The Last Kids on Earth.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Max Brallier, who is a showrunner on the series, The Last Kids on Earth follows a 13-year-old boy and his friends who are just like any other 13-year-olds. They play video games, eat junk food, oh, and kill zombies. Y’know. Kid stuff! It’s just that everything has become a bit more real for Max and his friends recently.

Though we haven’t seen this show yet, that trailer really does look like those sort of fantasies we all had playing around as kids. Zombies, monsters, explosions, an amazing tree fort, all the cool action hero stuff you dreamt of as a child, all in one show.

Nick Wolfhard (brother of Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) voices the main character, Jack, and is joined by an impressive voice cast that includes Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Campbell, Catherine O’Hara, and others. The show debuts September 17 on Netflix.

