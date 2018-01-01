Image: YouTube

This might be the coolest thing you’ve seen ALL YEAR. So far, at least.

Animator John Stratman recreated the finale of Star Wars: The Last Jedi like it was a Super Nintendo game. And it’s really wonderful. A little static in the middle, but still great.

It should go without saying but this will spoil the ending of the movie, word for word. So if you watch it so proceed with caution.

Of course, by “finale” we mean Luke Skywalker facing down the First Order and Kylo Ren, followed by his ultimate end.

[Mr Sunday Movies]

