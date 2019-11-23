We come from the future
MoviesStar Wars

The Knights of Ren Gather in New Footage For Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Star Wars
57
Save
Knights of Ren, ready to mess stuff up.
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Just a month to go now. Here’s some new footage to tide you over.

In a newly released 30-second TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker, things are coming to a head. We see and hear some familiar things: Rey and Ben gearing up for a climactic confrontation, Luke imploring a listener (probably Rey) to face fear, as confronting fear is “the destiny of a Jedi.” We’ve got some new stuff, too: a big, big, big laser tearing into the ground, more glimpses of the chaos of the various battles between Resistance and First Order across the sequel’s varied locations, and, perhaps most interestingly, a glimpse of the Knights of Ren, gathering in the desert.

Soon, we might find out what the Knights’ deal is. And we’ll find out how Palpatine came back. And is Rey a clone? Probably not, but is she????

Advertisement

(No.)

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker comes out December 20, 2019. 

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Star Wars

Photoshop Contest: Can 'Baby Yoda' Possibly Get Any Cuter, or More Badass?

This Important Last Jedi Meet Up Happened Thanks to Colin Trevorrow

There's More to The Mandalorian's Concept Art Than 'Baby Yoda'

What You Need to Know About Star Wars' Imperial Inquisitorius

Rise of Skywalker's New Character Posters Are Simply Beautiful

The Future of Star Wars Movies? Kathleen Kennedy Explains the Vast Possibilities

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts