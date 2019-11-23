The Knights of Ren Gather in New Footage For Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Just a month to go now. Here’s some new footage to tide you over.

In a newly released 30-second TV spot for The Rise of Skywalker, things are coming to a head. We see and hear some familiar things: Rey and Ben gearing up for a climactic confrontation, Luke imploring a listener (probably Rey) to face fear, as confronting fear is “the destiny of a Jedi.” We’ve got some new stuff, too: a big, big, big laser tearing into the ground, more glimpses of the chaos of the various battles between Resistance and First Order across the sequel’s varied locations, and, perhaps most interestingly, a glimpse of the Knights of Ren, gathering in the desert.



Soon, we might find out what the Knights’ deal is. And we’ll find out how Palpatine came back. And is Rey a clone? Probably not, but is she????

(No.)



Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker comes out December 20, 2019.



