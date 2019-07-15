Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: 20th Century Fox

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

That magical dude with the talking bat has nothing on this guy. The first trailer is here for The King’s Man, the turn-of-the-century prequel to the Kingsman series.

Not only do we get Ralph Fiennes in what may be the role he was born for, but we also see a sexy Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) spinning around in a beautiful pirouette of deadly swordsmanship. We literally need nothing else in life.

Taking place in the early 1900s, The King’s Man is about a collection of history’s worst villains (like Rasputin) coming together to plan a war that could wipe out millions of people. It’s unclear whether this war is tied to World War I, or whether it’s something even bigger and deadlier. The Duke of Oxford (Fiennes) and his new protégé Conrad (Harris Dickinson) have to work together to stop this threat, leading to the creation of the Secret Service agency otherwise known as the Kingsmen.



Advertisement

The King’s Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, is the first in a series of planned “expanded universe” films in the Kingsman franchise (originally titled Kingsman: The Great Game). It also stars Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Charles Dance, Daniel Brühl, and Rhys Ifans as sexy Rasputin.

Advertisement

The film arrives in theaters on February 14, 2020. Romantic.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.