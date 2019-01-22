All hail the once and future king of Wakanda. Black Panther has now made Academy Awards history as the first superhero or comic book film nominated for Best Picture. And that’s not the only award the blockbuster Marvel film is gunning for at the 2019 Oscars.
The Academy has released its list of nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards and Marvel’s Black Panther has received a whopping seven nominations including Best Picture, Production Design, and Costuming. That makes Black Panther the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture—and Marvel’s first female production designer, Black Panther’s Hannah Beachler, has also made history as the first African-American person nominated for Best Production Design. The film now holds the second-most Oscar nominations for a superhero or comic book film—10 years ago, The Dark Knight received eight nominations and won two, including Best Supporting Actor for the late Heath Ledger.
Sadly, Black Panther wasn’t nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling (a recognition it certainly deserved), despite that being a category Suicide Squad won back in 2017. It also wasn’t nominated for Best Visual Effects—despite Marvel’s now-deleted tweet claiming otherwise (Avenger: Infinity War was nominated in that category). Whoopsie.
Elsewhere, Golden Globe winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was nominated for Best Animated Film, alongside Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet. A Quiet Place got a nomination for Best Sound Design, which is surprising but strangely appropriate. Mary Poppins Returns, which received several nominations at the Golden Globes, was largely snubbed this time around, being ignored for Best Picture and only garnering a few nominations—none of which were for acting or writing. Another notable snub belongs to women behind the scenes. This was yet another year with no women were nominated for Best Director or Best Cinematography. Also, none of the films nominated for Best Picture were directed by women. Again.
Despite that annual setback, it was a good year for Black Panther, Spider-Man, and superhero films everywhere—especially following that disastrous and since-canceled Best Popular Film category, which some took to believe was going to be a way to keep blockbuster films out of the more “prestigious” categories. Of course, being nominated doesn’t mean it will win, and the likelihood of that actually happening is pretty damn slim. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst friends.
Here’s the full list of nominees this year:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlakkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Writing, Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Feature-Length Documentary
Free Solo
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Short-Length Documentary
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Margueritte
Mother
Skin
