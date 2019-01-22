Image: Disney

All hail the once and future king of Wakanda. Black Panther has now made Academy Awards history as the first superhero or comic book film nominated for Best Picture. And that’s not the only award the blockbuster Marvel film is gunning for at the 2019 Oscars.

The Academy has released its list of nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards and Marvel’s Black Panther has received a whopping seven nominations including Best Picture, Production Design, and Costuming. That makes Black Panther the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture—and Marvel’s first female production designer, Black Panther’s Hannah Beachler, has also made history as the first African-American person nominated for Best Production Design. The film now holds the second-most Oscar nominations for a superhero or comic book film—10 years ago, The Dark Knight received eight nominations and won two, including Best Supporting Actor for the late Heath Ledger.

Sadly, Black Panther wasn’t nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling (a recognition it certainly deserved), despite that being a category Suicide Squad won back in 2017. It also wasn’t nominated for Best Visual Effects—despite Marvel’s now-deleted tweet claiming otherwise (Avenger: Infinity War was nominated in that category). Whoopsie.

Elsewhere, Golden Globe winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was nominated for Best Animated Film, alongside Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet. A Quiet Place got a nomination for Best Sound Design, which is surprising but strangely appropriate. Mary Poppins Returns, which received several nominations at the Golden Globes, was largely snubbed this time around, being ignored for Best Picture and only garnering a few nominations—none of which were for acting or writing. Another notable snub belongs to women behind the scenes. This was yet another year with no women were nominated for Best Director or Best Cinematography. Also, none of the films nominated for Best Picture were directed by women. Again.

Despite that annual setback, it was a good year for Black Panther, Spider-Man, and superhero films everywhere—especially following that disastrous and since-canceled Best Popular Film category, which some took to believe was going to be a way to keep blockbuster films out of the more “prestigious” categories. Of course, being nominated doesn’t mean it will win, and the likelihood of that actually happening is pretty damn slim. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst friends.

Here’s the full list of nominees this year:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlakkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Writing, Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Score



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Feature-Length Documentary

Free Solo

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Short-Length Documentary

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Animated Short Film



Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Margueritte

Mother

Skin

