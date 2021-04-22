Damn dinos everywhere! Image : Netflix

Has anything ever gone right on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? Just when the kids think they’ve finally found a way off the island, a storm pulls them back toward the danger. Unable to leave, they’ll discover that Dr. Wu didn’t just make the Indominus Rex. He made something even worse.

That’s the set- up for the latest season of animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which drops on Netflix May 21. The 10- episode season picks up where season two left off and continues the canonical story of the Jurassic World franchise as a whole. Since the show is produced by the team behind all the Jurassic films, including Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, everything that happens here also happens in the world of the films. So sit back, tie your seatbelt in a knot, and watch the new trailer.

Hot take but maybe Dr. Wu was not a good guy.

We’ll find out what he was cooking up (literally) when season three of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous hits Netflix May 21. And since the new Jurassic World movie, Dominion, is still a year away—currently, it’s scheduled for release on June 10, 2022— t his is your best bet for dino-action in the meantime.

