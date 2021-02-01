Taylor and Hayley: Not Australian. Image : Netflix

Although the Jaegar pilots of the first Pacific Rim movie managed to defeat the monstrous kaiju and seal the dimensional breach that allowed them to defeat Earth, the world was in much worse shape by the time the Pacific Rim: Uprising sequel rolled around. Now we have our first look at the next installment in the Rim-iverse, Netflix’s TV anime series The Black, and guess what? Things are much, much worse.



Especially if you’re Australian.

We knew from the original description that the continent was completely screwed:

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

But what we didn’t know is that the kaiju have either killed all Australians or murdered the Australian accent, because absolutely no one in the preview for the animated series has one.

There’s presumably an explanation; perhaps all these news reports are coming from the United States, and ol’ Hayley and Taylor are the children of ex-pats who moved to Sydney for work or something. But it is decidedly odd to me to make Australia such an integral part of the show’s premise and then seemingly have no one from Australia in the first footage, including the main characters. Why not just set the show in the U.S.?

It’s not really a big deal, unless you’re Australian, in which case kaiju have killed you already. Down Under goes down on March 4, when The Black premieres on Netflix.

