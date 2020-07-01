The Jurassic Park Trio Have a Lot to Do in Jurassic World: Dominion

Please, just let Laura Dern survive long enough in Dominion to inherit the earth. Image : Universal

Thus sayeth Sam Neill, and frankly, when he says things, we’re inclined to listen.



While Jeff Goldblum was all over Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s marketing—because, well, he’s Jeff Goldbum—his beloved, mumbly Dr. Ian Malcolm wasn’t actually in the movie that much. And even now that we’ve known that he would return again, this time alongside Jurassic Park icons Sam Neill and Laura Dern (who played Dr. Alan Grant and Ellie Satler), fans have assumed that, just as likely, their roles in Dominion would be used similarly: heavy in the marketing, light in their actual role in the plot. After all, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have gotta run away from some d inos too!

But that’s not the case, apparently. Speaking to Yahoo! Movies today while promoting his d inosaur-free appearance in Ride Like A Girl, Neill said that he, as well as Goldblum and Dern, will have significant roles in Dominion. And that, of course, being a Jurassic film, running (presumably from d inosaurs ) is involved.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff [Goldblum], and me, and Laura [Dern],” Neill briefly told the site, before adding that he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago.”



That’s good to hear, especially after the bait and switch of Goldblum’s minor role in Fallen Kingdom. Plus, considering the state of the world going into Dominion—that state being “oops, all genetically-enhanced d inosaurs!”—it makes sense that not only are we revisiting Park’s heroes, but they’re helping World’s heroes all the way through in sorting out InGen’s messes. Fingers crossed their increased involvement doesn’t up their chances of becoming dino-chow, though.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to hit theaters in June 2021.

