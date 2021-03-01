We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

The Jupiter's Legacy TV Series Unveils Its Fractured Family of Superheroes

bricken
Rob Bricken
30
Save
Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel), and Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels).
Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel), and Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels).
Image: Steve Wilkie/Netflix

Netflix has just released the first official pics for its upcoming adaptation of Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy comics, about a family of superheroes whose younger generation struggles under the shadow of the older. As far as live-action superhero outfits go, these look really great, if somewhat....angular?

Let’s just get to straight to the point, and obviously that pun was intended: those are some real sharp crotches Sheldon “The Utopian” Sampson (Josh Duhamel, in the middle) and his brother Walter/“Brainwave” (Ben Daniels, right) are sporting. They are so utterly unnatural, they’re mesmerizing in their utter weirdness. Sheldon’s wife Grace/“Lady Liberty” (Leslie Bibb) has the same issue in her chest area, as do the guys, but those at least seem a bit like some kind of armor rather than someone sticking half a milk carton down their shorts.

Advertisement

Angles aside, those are some outstanding costumes for the grown-ups. Sheldon and Grace’s kids, Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampouris), are appropriately wearing more somber hues since the show is about how Brandon and Chloe are figuratively standing in the shadows of their superpowered parents and uncle.

undefined
Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson.
Image: Netflix
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
undefined
Image: Marni Grossman/Netflix
undefined
Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson.
Image: Steve Wilkie/Netflix
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hutch (Ian Quinlan) isn’t wearing a superhero outfit despite being a child of the hero Skyfox, but he is wearing what seems to be a truly amazing pair of pants:

undefined
Hutch (Ian Quinlan)
Image: Marni Grossman/Netflix
Advertisement

And then there are two pics of a much younger Sheldon, presumably in the 1930s, around the time he and the others first got their superpowers when...ah, I won’t spoil it, but I will say if Netflix hasn’t changed their origin for the TV series a boat trip is definitely involved.

undefined
Image: Netflix
Advertisement
undefined
Image: Marni Grossman/Netflix

Finally, here’s X2's Tyler Mane as the villain Blackstar. Apparently, that’s an “anti-matter battery” glowing in his upper intestine:

undefined
Tyler Mane as Blackstar
Image: Steve Wilkie/Netflix
Advertisement

Jupiter’s Legacy and its very pointy crotches will arrive on Netflix on May 7.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.`

Advertisement
Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

BitchMeeToo

Was this comic good?