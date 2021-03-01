Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel), and Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels). Image : Steve Wilkie/Netflix

Netflix has just released the first official pics for its upcoming adaptation of Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy comics, about a family of superheroes whose younger generation struggles under the shadow of the older. As far as live-action superhero outfits go, these look really great, if somewhat.... angular?



Let’s just get to straight to the point, and obviously that pun was intended: t hose are some real sharp crotches Sheldon “The Utopian” Sampson (Josh Duhamel, in the middle) and his brother Walter/“Brainwave” (Ben Daniels , right) are sporting. They are so utterly unnatural, they’re mesmerizing in their utter weirdness. Sheldon’s wife Grace/“Lady Liberty” (Leslie Bibb) has the same issue in her chest area, as do the guys, but those at least seem a bit like some kind of armor rather than someone sticking half a milk carton down their shorts.

Angles aside, those are some outstanding costumes for the grown-ups. Sheldon and Grace’s kids, Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampou ris), are appropriately wearing more somber hues since the show is about how Brandon and Chloe are figuratively standing in the shadows of their superpowered parents and uncle.

Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson. Image : Netflix

Image : Marni Grossman/Netflix

Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson. Image : Steve Wilkie/Netflix

Meanwhile, Hutch (Ian Quinlan) isn’t wearing a superhero outfit despite being a child of the hero Skyfox, but he is wearing what seems to be a truly amazing pair of pants:



Hutch (Ian Quinlan) Image : Marni Grossman/Netflix

And then there are two pics of a much younger Sheldon, presumably in the 1930s, around the time he and the others first got their superpowers when... ah, I won’t spoil it, but I will say if Netflix hasn’t changed their origin for the TV series a boat trip is definitely involved.

Image : Netflix

Image : Marni Grossman/Netflix

Finally, here’s X2's Tyler Mane as the villain Blackstar. Apparently, that’s an “anti-matter battery” glowing in his upper intestine:

Tyler Mane as Blackstar Image : Steve Wilkie/Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy and its very pointy crotches will arrive on Netflix on May 7.



