The myths and legends of days gone by are coming back for a new generation. Fremantle and the Jim Henson Company have announced that they are teaming up with Neil Gaiman to bring back The Storyteller—an anthology series that brings classic folktales to life with puppets.



Fremantle is spearheading a “reimagined” version of The Storyteller, an anthology series that originally premiered in 1987. The series adapted classic European folktales, with John Hurt starring as the elfin storyteller, taking inspiration from Jim Henson’s daughter, Lisa, who studied folklore and mythology at university.

According to the press release, this new version will create its own mystical world that combines different fairy tales and myths. And with Gaiman at the helm—who’s adapted folklore and myths from a variety of cultures, including with American Gods and Anansi Boys—this reimagined version will likely expand beyond European folklore into a wide range of stories and myths from around the world.

“The original The Storyteller was a brilliantly written, directed, and told set of stories. It’s a terrifying and inspiring task to reinvent what Jim Henson did for the golden age of television we are in right now,” Gaiman said in a statement. “I’m honored that The Jim Henson Company would entrust me with the task of bringing back the storyteller and his magical stories, and sending him out into the world for a whole new round of tales.”

No expected release date has been announced for The Storyteller. However, the second season of American Gods is set to debut on March 10, and Good Omens comes out later this year. The Jim Henson Company is also working on the prequel series for The Dark Crystal, which is set to come out sometime this year.

