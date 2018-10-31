Photo: RichP4003, MDK, and TheGloop

Happy Halloween, everybody! For the last month we’ve been asking you to share with us your devilishly delightful plans for costumed creeps this All Hallow’s Eve, and you’ve been spooking up a treat. Here’s just a few of our favorites from your wonderful entries.



We’ve had some lovely entries in this year’s Costume Show so far over the last few weeks, and you can see some of our favorites below. Be sure to check out the links to see everyone’s delightful pictures, too!

Up top we’ve got RichP4003's son Miles as an incredibly creepy Mondasian Cyberman from Doctor Who, MDK as the Invincible Iron Duck, and TheGloop as the unbeatable Squirrel Girl. But kicking us off below via Twitter is Kinja user Wenchette, who forgot her kinja login, but did not forget that We Are Venom, with a casual Eddie Brock look (complete with squishy symbiote!):

AmandaGiesel wins family costume of the year with this remarkable recreation of the trash compactor scene from A New Hope—complete with walls!

No one take the sky from CeeJay626 with this big damn Cap’n Mal costume:

Thorndike79 sent along another picture of his impressive Darkwing Duck and Gizmoduck costume with his partner: with 100% Gizmo wheel action!



Larry Indiana offers up a brain to pick—not necessarily their own—as an Observer from MST3K:

Vinnyguzzo and his wife upped the pun game to the max with not just D.A.R.E.Devil and Electric Nachos, but an American Gothic take on Hela and Thanos:

Optimus Rex 84 kept us waiting as the legendary Naked Snake, aka Big Boss, from Metal Gear Solid 3:

Guy Finigan’s daughter not only makes for an excellent Rugrats Chuckie, but has her very own REPTAR THEMED POWER WHEELS. It’s rad.

Nightrunner let the devil out with this take on Matt Murdock’s black costume from Daredevil:

Bluehinter is not a number: he’s a man! From The Prisoner, to be precise.

Boomchucker’s family has an inspired take on the European medieval folklore myth known as the Wild Man:

Everyone asks Bangbn’s Westworld drone yee haw, but no one ever asks haw yee:



StrangeCase brought the whole family out to play with a spot-on Warriors costume—complete with David Patrick Kelly himself!

Thewurstuser went for a gender-twisted take on The Little Mermaid, with Ariel as a very red-mustachio’d gent being confronted by Ursula:

Mike and his niece had the ultimate Doctor Who/Stranger Things mashup with the 12th Doctor meeting... well, 11!



B-Side had a throwback to Halloween 2017 with this great MST3k Bonehead Band member outfit:

Please take the fries from Uncle Moe’s—err, sorry, BananaMouth’s—head. The basket is extremely hot.

CDW in PC spooks us the hell out as a very good Jason:

Skydoc is beaming us up!

MVO Props has this very ghoulish melting demon:

Still not shared what you’ll be wearing this Halloween? Show it off in the comments, providing pictures of yourself—and only yourself—as well as a little bit about who you’re dressed up as, and and how you put the costume together. For all of you going out for costumed fun today, have a happy Halloween from all of us at io9!

