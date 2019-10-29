The Inquisition Strikes Back in the New Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer

Everything we’ve seen of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so far has shone a spotlight on its light side protagonist, Cal Kestis—a Padawan survivor of Order 66 trying to hide who he is in the rise of the Empire. Our latest look at the game gives Cal a very good reason to be doing that.



The Imperial Inquisitorious has been one of the most fascinating additions the reshuffling of Star Wars canon under D isney’s auspices has made to the well-trodden ground that is the two decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

A sinister conglomerate of archly-titled Jedi killers, there’s a layer of tragedy to them—they’re former Jedi broken down by horrific torture and built back up as hunters of their old allies, shattered, hateful remnants of their past selves. That, as well as the layer of intriguing Imperial bureaucracy they bring to the command structure around Palpatine, Darth Vader, and the rank-and-file of the Empire elevates them beyond simply being the kind of fodder you introduce just because Darth Vader can’t personally go around lopping Jedi heads off for 20 years.

That, and on a primal level, they have cool uniforms and rad spinny lightsabers, and hell, that’s just fun.

Which means it’s going to be a hell of a time going toe-to-toe with them in Fallen Order as Cal, joined by fellow escapee Jedi Cere Junda, attempts to relight the fire of the Jedi once more. While we know he can’t truly succeed in that regard—Luke’s got that one on lock—it’ll be interesting to see what becomes of this little pocket of the Star Wars galaxy when Jedi: Fallen Order hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in a few weeks on November 15.

