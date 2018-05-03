What fan wouldn’t want to own an original piece of superhero art drawn by their favorite Avenger? Now you can and all proceeds go to charity! Just remember, they’re actors, not artists.
Last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War was tasked with drawing their own characters. Although art is subjective, the results are almost universally terrible. But that’s ok, because there’s an undeniable heart to them all. The best part is, though, over on CharityBuzz, all the drawings are up for auction, with proceeds going to the Starlight Children’s Foundation. So you can actually own them if one catches your eye. Here are all the drawings.
And here’s a playlist of the drawing going down on Kimmel, which will also explain why I didn’t put Robert Downey Jr. in there. It’s still available though.
To bid, head over to CharityBuzz. But bring your wallets, cause these drawings, bad as they may be, are not going cheap.
