Image: Warner Bros

The Aquaman trailer was one of the unambiguous highlights for us at San Diego Comic-Con 2018: operatic, visually arresting, and enough to get even the most skeptical of us pretty pumped for an Aquaman movie.

Apparently, it’s just as thrilling in pixel art form, as the artists at JoBlo Videos have demonstrated. Over on that channel, their 8-Bit Trailers series has now tackled Aquaman, rendering the explosive undersea action as a series of side-scrolling cutscenes from a nonexistant game that I would definitely play.

Arthur’s pixel sprite self really pops in his old-school Aquaman getup, and the scrolling dialogue captions are a nice touch. Just be forewarned, for some reason this video includes other iterations of the 8-Bit trailer series after it; just watch the first two minutes and thirty seconds if you’re here for Aquaman.

Also, the trailer looks a little more 16-bit than 8-bit to me, but we can let that slide.