Photo: All Images (Germain Lussier/io9)

You’ve heard of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, now get ready for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. That’s the official name of the immersive Star Wars hotel that’s currently under construction at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which was announced Thursday night at a press preview for D23 2019.

However, that’s the name in our world. In a galaxy far, far, away the hotel is a starcruiser called the Halcyon, and it’s owned by a company called Chandrila Star Line. Chandrila is the homeworld of Rebel leader—and eventual Chancellor of the New Republic—Mon Mothma, and the governmental hub of the New Republic in its earliest days after the battle of Endor was won in Return of the Jedi.

Here’s a model of the ship shown in comparison to the size of the Millennium Falcon. It’s unclear at this point how the hotel will appear on “land.”

As you can see by the teeny tiny Falcon next to it, the Halcyon is a very large Star Wars ship. And it has to be—the experience of staying at the hotel, according to Disney representatives, is going to mirror what it might feel like to take a cruise through space in the world of Star Wars.

What exactly that means, we don’t know, but some clues may be in these new pieces of concept art.

It looks like you can drink and gamble and sleep, of course. It’s an “all-immersive adventure” that will, of course, include a stop at the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, aka the Galaxy’s Edge area of Hollywood Studios in Florida.



Expect more details, like possibly an opening date, costs, and more, on Sunday at the Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo. We’ll be there to bring you the latest.

