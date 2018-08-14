Image: YouTube

Marvel just released its new animated series Marvel Rising: Initiation, and you can watch the whole thing right now.

The six-episode web series follows Gwen Stacey (voiced by Dove Cameron) on the run from a crime she didn’t commit (she also goes by the name “Ghost Spider” here, but we know who she really is). On her tail are heroes like Ms. Marvel (voiced by Kathleen Khavari), Patriot (voiced by Kamil McFadden), Quake (voiced by Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet), and Squirrel Girl (voiced by New Warriors’ Milana Vayntrub).

Advertisement

It’s a quick, fun watch, which you can do below.

As you can tell, the show is packed with Marvel references, cameos, and ultimately the tease that this team of animated heroes will continue to fight on. That’s exactly the plan, as this is more or less a prequel to an upcoming Disney XD movie—a movie that, after watching this short, feels like it could be pretty damn entertaining.