The Hunger Remake Rises From Its Sexy Vampire Grave

The 1983 vampire movie The Hunger didn’t exactly win over critics when it was first released, but since then it’s become a cult film for its stylish looks, its bisexual lead character, and its influence on goth culture. These are presumably three of the reasons Warner Bros. has decided to reboot the movie, with the fourth likely being this: The Hunger is sexy as hell.



Seriously, the movie stars Catherine Deneuve as the lead vampire Miriam, David Bowie as her vampire protégé and lover John, and Susan Sarandon as Sarah, the blood scientist whom Miriam consults when John starts aging rapidly. As Deadline reports, Angela Robinson is in negotiations to direct from a script by Sarah Sharzer (who produced and wrote for True Blood and American Horror Story, respectively, giving them a fine horror pedigree), who now have three sets of big, sexy shoes to fill whenever the film begins production in earnest.

The original movie was the directorial debut of Tony Scott, late brother of Ridley Scott, who went on to direct mega-hits like Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop 2. Interestingly, the WB had previously announced a Hunger remake way back in 2009 with a screenplay by Whitley Strieber, who wrote the 1981 book of the same name, which the film was based on. More as it develops.

