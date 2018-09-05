Image: Fox

Remember that Captain Planet movie that’s been stuck in development hell for all eternity? Well, guess which Scream Queens actor is currently writing the script? It’s not Nick Jonas.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Glen Powell is penning a new take on Captain Planet and the Planeteers which...is just quite the idea to contemplate. Powell—who’s also acted in films like The Expendables 3 and Hidden Figures, and has a role in Top Gun sequel—spoke about how his recent career progression’s opened new doors for him and afforded him the chance to collaborate with some of his other heroes on different projects.

As a longtime fan of the original Captain Planet, Powell explained how he’s been following the beleaguered film’s development and how his take on the franchise is something that might surprise audiences:

“I mean they’ve tried to make it into a superhero movie before, but they kind of did like an earnest take and ours is way more subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent.”

To be fair, Don Cheadle has already portrayed a subversive, fun, dark, and murderous Captain Planet, so Powell’s got his work cut out for him. But hey, who knows? His Captain Planet and the Planeteers screenplay might actually blow us all out of the water—if the movie actually ends up coming to theaters before climate change kills us all.