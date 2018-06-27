Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: IFC Midnight (YouTube)

It’s the timeless story of two parents coming back to haunt their children... after being summoned by a wireless electricity experiment. Um, hold on a second, Our House, you might’ve lost me there.



Syfy has premiered the debut trailer for IFC Midnight’s new paranormal flick, Our House. Starring Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) and Nicola Peltz (The Last Airbender), it’s about a young science genius who has to leave school to take care of his siblings after their parents’ death. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop his experiments to create “wireless electricity.” Little does he know... that type of technology is exactly what ghosts need to come back from the dead. Including, of course, his parents.

Our House looks goofy as hell, but could be good for a scare or two, though I was a little annoyed to see how their logo completely rips off the one from Stranger Things. Come on, guys, you’re a ghost movie about how wireless technology brings a guy’s dead parents back from the dead. You’re plenty strange on your own.

Our House comes out in select US theaters and video on demand July 27.

