Todd Philips reveals the battle to make his Joker movie R-rated. J.J. Abrams is full of praise for Adam Driver’s performance in The Rise of Skywalker. Andy Muschietti promises human drama for his metahuman-starring superhero movie, The Flash. Plus, a look at the final return of The Good Place. To me, my spoilers!



Untitled Chris Landon Horror Film

Collider reports Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton have joined the cast of Christopher Landon’s allegedly never-been-done-before new project, which is apparently “a body-swapping horror film in the vein of Freaky Friday” about “a killer who wreaks havoc in a small town.”

Clayface

Your latest “Actor would love paying work” update: If Todd Phillips’ Joker ushers in an era of prestige character studies on Batman’s rogue’s gallery, Dave Bautista likes the idea of one starring himself as Clayface.

The Invisible Man

Bloody-Disgusting now has a full synopsis for Leigh Whannel’s mysterious Invisible Man remake.

What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

White Smoke

According to Deadline, The Prodigy director Nicholas McCarthy’s next project is a papal horror film titled White Smoke, following “a renowned neuroscientist who is summoned by an inner circle of cardinals to diagnose a bizarre case of possession inside the Vatican.”

Tremors 7: Island Fury

The latest issue of Production Weekly reports the seventh film in the Tremors franchise is titled Island Fury, and concerns Graboids “illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.” Don Michael Paul (Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell) will return to direct.

Joker



Joker director Todd Phillips revealed to the L.A. Times he spent a full year convincing Warner Bros. to allow an R-rating.

It was a year-long process from when we finished the script just to get the new people on board with this vision, because I pitched it to an entirely different team than made it. There were emails about: ‘You realize we sell Joker pajamas at Target.’ There were a zillion hurdles, and you just sort of had to navigate those one at a time.... At the time I would curse them in my head every day. But then I have to put it in perspective and go, ‘They’re pretty bold that they did this.’

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Meanwhile, Trailer Track reports a 39-second trailer for the R-rated Birds of Prey movie will debut next week attached to prints of It Chapter Two.

The Flash

In a recent interview with Fandango, director Andy Muschietti described Ezra Miller’s upcoming Flash movie as “a beautiful meta human story.”

An element if horror? I don’t think so. What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams hyped Adam Driver’s “mindblowing” performance in a new interview with MTV News.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Kate Siegel is also now confirmed to return for The Haunting of Bly Manor, according to Mike Flanagan on Twitter.

The Watch

Deadline reports Adam Hugill has been cast as Carrot Ironfoundersson, a human raised as a dwarf in BBC America’s eight-episode series based on Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels.

The OA

The OA will not receive a wrap-up movie at Netflix, Variety reports.

Legends of Tomorrow

The fifth episode of season five is titled “Mortal Khanbat” according to director Caity Lotz on Twitter.

Lucifer

Meanwhile, the season five premiere of Lucifer is titled, “Really Sad Devil Guy.”

The Flash

The second and third episodes of season six are titled “A Flash of Lightning” and “Dead Man Running,” respectively. [Spoiler TV]

Marvel’s Spider-Man

The Superior Spider-Man challenges Sand Girl in the synopsis for “Critical Update,” airing September 22.

Marvel’s Spider-Man “Critical Update” (9:30-10:00 P.M. EDT)

Doc Ock must adjust to his new life as a hero and is tested by rising crime boss Sand Girl.

*Sofia Carson (“The Descendants” franchise) returns as Keemia/Sand Girl.



[Spoiler TV]

The Good Place



TV Line has images from “A Girl from Arizona,” the season premiere of The Good Place. More at the link.

American Horror Story: 1984

Bloody-Disgusting has yet another poster for American Horror Story: 1984.

Disenchantment

Finally, Bean holds a seance for Elfo in this teaser for Disenchantment’s second season.

